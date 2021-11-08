Gilat Satellite Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021
- Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.82M (+65.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GILT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.