Paysign Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.81M (+5106.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.