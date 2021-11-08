Tidewater Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (+35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.9M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.