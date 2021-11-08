OptimizeRx Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.06M (+43.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OPRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.