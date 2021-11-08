Philips touts real-world data on intravascular ultrasound for vascular interventions
Nov. 08, 2021 2:10 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (PHG +0.8%) says that a real-world analysis of vascular interventions using its intravascular ultrasound system indicates a nearly one-third reduction in limb events, such as amputation.
- The analysis is based on CMS data from 700K peripheral arterial and peripheral venous intervention patients.
- When liofemoral stenting was guided by intravascular ultrasound, there was a 31% reduction in composite outcome of repeat intervention, hospitalized or death, and as well reduced risk of stent thrombosis, embolization, and stenosis.
- Read about Philips' acquisition of medical technology firm Cardiologs from earlier today.