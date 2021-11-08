ShotSpotter Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.97M (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSTI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.