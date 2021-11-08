CEVA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 2:11 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)By: SA News Team
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.05M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CEVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.