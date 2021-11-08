Momentive Global Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 2:13 PM ETBy: SA News Team
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.47M (+26.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNTV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.