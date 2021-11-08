Will lull in market-wide trading activity dent Coinbase's Q3 numbers?

Nov. 08, 2021 2:24 PM ET

Bitcoin BTC Cryptocurrency Gold Coin

Suchat longthara/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B.
  • Investors' focus would be largely on monthly transacting users which highlighted significant growth in prior quarter; this is mainly due to market-wide cryptocurrency trading activity which was down in Q3 compared to Q2.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Hayden Capital in its recent note on crypto exchange said that, "Coinbase could reach $49.2B in revenue in 2025 under a bullish outlook of mass crypto adoption, rising interest among institutional investors and the sector growing to $6.8T in total size; with conservative crypto market cap estimate of $3.4T, the company would more than double revenue to $21.3B by 2025.
  • With bitcoin breaching its peak levels in recent past, COIN has garnered 40.4% returns in past 1-month compared to 23.5% gain in past 6-months trading.
