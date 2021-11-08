Purple Innovation Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 2:14 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.53M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRPL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.