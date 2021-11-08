Sierra Wireless Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.71 (-115.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.82M (-56.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWIR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.