SailPoint Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: SA News Team
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-163.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.47M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.