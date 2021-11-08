Sono Motors preps for IPO as solar electric vehicles get their day in the sun
Nov. 08, 2021 2:24 PM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)TM, VLKAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors (SEV) files for an initial public offering of 10M common shares to be sold in an expected range of between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.
- The company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M common shares at the initial public offering price.
- Sono Motors describes itself as being on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. The company's Sion solar electric vehicle is expected to be the first of its kind. Sono Motors says it has more than 16K reservations with advance payments for the Sion. The vehicles will be produced through contract manufacturing with customer deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2023.
- Sono Motors (SEV) believe that SEVs will be the next big wave in e-mobility and calls combustion engines a thing of the past. The company wants to take the solar concept to trucks, trailers and buses. Other manufacturers are expected to potentially benefit from the disruptive solar technology.
- Sono Motors (SEV) incurred a net loss of €56M in 2020, and expects to continue making losses until it starts deliveries of the Sion commence. Since its launch in 2016, the company has booked losses of €108.8M.
- Competitors at scale for Sono Motors down the road could include Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Tesla.
