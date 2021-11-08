Scientific Games Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: SA News Team
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+131.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $777.99M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.