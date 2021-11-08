Everbridge Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: SA News Team
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-380.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.25M (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVBG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.