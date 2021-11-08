PAR Technology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.13M (+31.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.