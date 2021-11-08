Airgain Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETAirgain, Inc. (AIRG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-183.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.94M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.