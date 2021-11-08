Gladstone Land Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.15 (+2.86% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.95M (+28.32% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, the company has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time while revenue has beaten 88% of the time.
- With a Neutral rating, SA Contributor Obsidian Limited wrote that Gladstone is a unique REIT in an overlooked asset class.