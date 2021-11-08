Marriott Vacations dips despite occupancy levels around pre-pandemic levels
Nov. 08, 2021 3:12 PM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: SA News Team
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC -1.6%) trades down after a revenue miss, even as occupancy levels rebounded to roughly near 2019 levels.
- Vacation ownership business Occupancies in the company's North American resorts were very strong during the quarter, despite softness in a few markets due to the Delta variant. Occupancies at Florida beach resorts were well above 2019 levels, noted executives in the company's Q3 earnings call.
- In the United States, CEO Steve Weisz said that travel will be "herky-jerky" in terms of how quickly it comes back. Internationally, Weisz believes that Latin America will be the first to return to normal levels of travel, followed by Europe then Asia Pacific with Japan being the last country to open up.
- All 6 of the sell-side analysts covering VAC are bullish on the stock well Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating has been neutral or bearish over the past year.