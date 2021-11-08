MoneyLion grinds higher after Craig-Hallum initiates Buy on attractive entry point
Nov. 08, 2021
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) more than erases last week's losses on Monday after Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton initiates the stock with a Buy rating.
- Shares of ML climb 17% on Monday, though the stock is still down about 35% from mid-September.
- The gap from September "has created a very attractive entry point," Sutton writes in a note to clients.
- The analyst also gives ML a $10 price target based on 8x enterprise value/full year 2022 revenue, implying 83% upside from Friday's close.
- "It's not hard to imagine ML more than tripling in the next 2-3 years considering SoFi's $18B valuation on an expected $1.5B in revenue in FY22," Sutton says.
- The Buy rating agrees with the Very Bullish SA Author Rating (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
- In October, MoneyLion (ML) filed for a 198M common stock offering.