Alcon Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Yesterday, the company acquired Ivantis, developer and manufacturer of the novel Hydrus Microstent, a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery device.