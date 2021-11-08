ABVC BioPharma vs. Regencell: Similarities end in valuation

Nov. 08, 2021 3:20 PM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC), RGCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Silver Grey Metal Compass with Red Number 2021

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • ABVC BioPharma (ABVC -23.0%), a clinical-stage biopharma company based in Fremont, California, once surged over 900% in the pre-market to end the week among the top three micro-cap stocks in the healthcare sector.
  • While online chatter fueled its meteoric rise, Seeking Alpha users pounced on the stock, making it the hottest new healthcare stock with 59 new additions for every removal.
  • Formerly called American BriVision, ABVC (NASDAQ:ABVC) has six drugs and a medical device in its portfolio, including ABV-1504 and ABV-1505. Two clinical-stage assets are targeted at major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), respectively.
  • PDC-1421, an extract of Polygala tenuifolia (a plant grown mainly in China), is the active ingredient of both compounds, which are currently undergoing Phase 2 studies.
  • Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGC +9.2%) focuses on advancing traditional Chinese medicines for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders such as ADHD and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
  • Despite their Chinese roots and shared clinical focus, the two stocks are poles apart in valuation.
  • In terms of cash at the end of mid-2021, Regencell (NASDAQ:RGC) is trading at a multiple, over 40 times bigger than that of ABVC (ABVC), indicating a valuation gap that could potentially close in the months ahead if the recent outperformance of the latter continues.
