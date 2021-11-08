Fulgent Genetics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.25 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.05M (+103.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLGT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor Market Musician recently wrote that the company is more than COVID Testing.