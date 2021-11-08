Rivian Automotive opens up orders to non-Amazon customers
Nov. 08, 2021 3:34 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) says on its website that it will start taking orders for its electric delivery vans in 2022 and will deliver them to fleet customers in the early part of 2023. It is unclear if Amazon formally gave up its exclusive rights to Rivian electric delivery vans to open the door for more sales.
- The electric vehicle startup also plans to sell fleet versions of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV, according to the website wording spotted by The Verge.
- Rivian (RIVN) is expected to price its IPO late tomorrow and start trading on Wednesday. Seeking Alpha author Victor Dergunov expects a wild ride for Rivian (RIVN) following its IPO debut. Read about his short-term and long-term outlook on the new EV upstart.