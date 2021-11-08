Chinook Therapeutics proposes 6M share capital raise
Nov. 08, 2021 4:04 PM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY)By: SA News Team
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) announces that it intends to offer and sell 6M shares in an underwritten public offering.
- In addition, Chinook intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares.
- Intends to use net proceeds to advance phase 3 ALIGN trial of atrasentan in patients with IgA nephropathy ((IgAN)) and the phase 2 AFFINITY basket trial of atrasentan in patients with proteinuric glomerular diseases, among other things.
- The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Further financial details were not disclosed.