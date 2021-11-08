AngloGold CEO to seek cost-cuts after losing competitive position vs. peers
Nov. 08, 2021 3:53 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU -0.8%) CEO Alberto Calderon says he is seeking to reduce red tape at the company, boosting the ability of local managers in Africa, Australia and Latin America to make their own decisions, in an effort to raise production and cut costs.
- "The most difficult challenge for the company is that it has lost its competitive position vs. its peers, and that is what I'm addressing," Calderon tells Bloomberg. "Fixing the operating models, having people in the right places, more production and reducing costs - that's my priority."
- AngloGold will address its internal problems before potentially executing long-held plans to move its primary listing away from Johannesburg, Calderon says, adding a new listing will be considered in the future as "part of a suite of options to add value."
- Calderon says a major priority is to win approval for a gold and copper project in Colombia, which is key to AngloGold's expansion in the Americas region; the CEO said earlier that the development likely will be delayed by 18-24 months due to environmental permit holdups.
- AngloGold trades modestly lower after reporting improved Q3 earnings, as production rose 5% Q/Q.