MedAvail shares surge 17% after agreement with InnovaCare

Senior customer buying medicine during the pandemic

lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

  • MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) announces that it will be opening an initial three SpotRx locations with InnovaCare Health in Florida in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • MedAvail shares up more than 17% post market.
  • SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States.
  • With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, InnovaCare Health patients will receive immediate access to prescriptions at the three Trinity Medical Center clinics; free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, among other benefits.
