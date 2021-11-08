MedAvail shares surge 17% after agreement with InnovaCare
Nov. 08, 2021 4:08 PM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc (MDVL)By: SA News Team
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) announces that it will be opening an initial three SpotRx locations with InnovaCare Health in Florida in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- MedAvail shares up more than 17% post market.
- SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States.
- With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, InnovaCare Health patients will receive immediate access to prescriptions at the three Trinity Medical Center clinics; free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, among other benefits.