New Relic EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

Nov. 08, 2021 4:12 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • New Relic (NYSE:NEWR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.84 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $195.69M (+17.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.48M.
  • Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
  • Revenue between $198 million and $202 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 19% and 22%, compared to the consensus of $183.22 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations between $(10) million and $(12) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $(0.15) and $(0.18), compared to the consensus of -$0.09
  • Press Release
