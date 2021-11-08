New Relic EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Nov. 08, 2021
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.84 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $195.69M (+17.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.48M.
- Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue between $198 million and $202 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 19% and 22%, compared to the consensus of $183.22 million.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations between $(10) million and $(12) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $(0.15) and $(0.18), compared to the consensus of -$0.09
