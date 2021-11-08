Paratek Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Nov. 08, 2021 4:12 PM ETParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $24.45M (+79.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.63M.
  • Press Release

  • Financial Guidance

    • Paratek anticipates net revenue of NUZYRA will be at the higher end of the previously indicated range of $100 to $106 million, which includes the $38 million NUZYRA procurement by BARDA in June 2021. Total Revenue is expected to be within the previously indicated range of $128 to $139 million. Total R&D and SG&A expenses are projected to be within the original guidance range of $150 to $155 million.
    • Based upon the company's current operating plan, Paratek anticipates its existing cash and cash equivalents of $111.0 million as of September 30, 2021, provides for a cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break even.
