Five9 EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 08, 2021 4:13 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $154.3M (+37.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.62M.
- 51% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue
- For the full year 2021, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $600.5 to $601.5 million vs. $584.89M consensus)
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.09 to $1.10 ($1.02 consensus), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 71 million.
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $164.5 to $165.5 million vs. $146.68M consensus.
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.36 to $0.37 ($0.23 consensus), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72 million.