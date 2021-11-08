Five9 EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

Nov. 08, 2021 4:13 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $154.3M (+37.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.62M.
  • Press Release
  • 51% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue
  • For the full year 2021, Five9 expects to report:
    • Revenue in the range of $600.5 to $601.5 million vs. $584.89M consensus)
    • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.09 to $1.10 ($1.02 consensus), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 71 million.
    • For the fourth quarter of 2021, Five9 expects to report:
      • Revenue in the range of $164.5 to $165.5 million vs. $146.68M consensus.
      • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.36 to $0.37 ($0.23 consensus), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72 million.
