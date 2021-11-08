Parsons nabs $49M IDIQ contract for Army Environmental Remediation
Nov. 08, 2021 4:18 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced the award of a potential five-year, $49M indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award task order contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District.
- The award will support a wide range of environmental services at Formerly Used Defense Sites located primarily in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.
- The company will apply its expertise, including industry-leading advanced geophysical classification services, on behalf of USACE to investigate and remediate contamination at Military Munitions Response Program and Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste sites.