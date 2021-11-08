INVO Bioscience shares rise 11% after INVOcell U.S. commercialization rights update

Wall Street stock market exchange

LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) announces that it will regain full U.S. commercialization rights for its patented INVOcell device.
  • Shares up more than 11% post market.
  • The update follows Ferring International Center S.A.'s termination for convenience of that certain Distribution Agreement with INVO. The termination will officially take effect on January 31, 2022.
  • The terms of the U.S. Distribution Agreement had limited the number of INVO Centers that we were allowed to operate.
  • Over the past three years, INVO has been executing on a multi-faceted commercialization strategy which includes partnering to open dedicated "INVO Centers" focused on INVOcell and the IVC procedure, and establishing agreements with distributors in key markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.