INVO Bioscience shares rise 11% after INVOcell U.S. commercialization rights update
Nov. 08, 2021 4:36 PM ETINVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO)By: SA News Team
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) announces that it will regain full U.S. commercialization rights for its patented INVOcell device.
- Shares up more than 11% post market.
- The update follows Ferring International Center S.A.'s termination for convenience of that certain Distribution Agreement with INVO. The termination will officially take effect on January 31, 2022.
- The terms of the U.S. Distribution Agreement had limited the number of INVO Centers that we were allowed to operate.
- Over the past three years, INVO has been executing on a multi-faceted commercialization strategy which includes partnering to open dedicated "INVO Centers" focused on INVOcell and the IVC procedure, and establishing agreements with distributors in key markets.