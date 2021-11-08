Roblox soars 30% as bookings beat views, daily users jump 31%

Nov. 08, 2021 4:36 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor44 Comments

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has soared 30.5% after its third-quarter bookings topped consensus, it halved its loss from a year ago, and its user figures again grew by double digits.
  • Bookings jumped 28% to $637.8 million, and revenue more than doubled to $509.3 million.
  • Costs and expenses rose substantially, though, and operating loss swelled to $77.4 million from a year-ago loss of $51.5 million. Along with some other expenses and tax provisions, attributable net loss increased to $74 million from a year-ago loss of $48.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA dipped to $135.7 million from a year-ago $161 million.
  • In operational metrics, average daily active users rose 31% to 47.3 million, and hours engaged rose 28% to 11.2 billion (that's triple the amount of Q3 2019). And in sub-metrics important to Roblox and its analysts, 51.2% of engagement was from users over 13, up from 40.8% two years ago.
  • "Engagement is our north star," says CEO David Baszucki, adding that the developer community earned more than $130 million in Q3 and is on pace to top $500 million in earnings for the year.
  • Net cash from operations was $181.2 million, down 2% from the prior-year period, a result of "aggressive investments in our developer community and engineering and product talent."
  • Free cash flow came to $170.6 million, leaving the company with cash and equivalents of $1.9 billion at quarter-end.
  • Conference call/Q&A to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.
