Flora Growth closes higher as IPO lockup period expires
Nov. 08, 2021 4:36 PM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (FLGC +12.2%) recorded the biggest one-day gain since mid-September as the IPO lock period for the cannabis player expired.
- In the second quarter, Canadian company surged, taking its post-IPO rally over 200%. However, the stock has lost momentum recently, losing more than 13% over the past 30-day period.
- For the first half of the year, Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) recorded $2.1M in revenue. And, early this month, it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Vessel Brand headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
- The transaction valued at $30M consisted of a combination of cash and the issuance of company shares. With market relationships to multi-state operators and Canadian LPs, Vessel will be a proven strategy to access U.S. and international cannabis markets, the company management said at the time.