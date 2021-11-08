Why is Peloton stock down today?
Nov. 08, 2021 4:38 PM ETPTONBy: SA News Team6 Comments
- Peloton (PTON -7.9%) shares continue their downward spiral after the company provided FY2022 revenue guidance that was well below expectations.
- Analysts were quick to downgrade their ratings and price targets on the stock. Stifel criticized the "rapid deterioration in the company's full year outlook" and cautioned investors that it "will take several quarters to determine a more normalized pace of growth," while CNBC's Jim Cramer advised PTON shareholders to sell "on the next bounce if you haven’t sold it already.”
- Still, some analysts maintained their positive outlook on PTON. Needham, Cowen, and Bank of America stand by their prior Buy-equivalent grades, with Cowen calling Peloton's FQ1 results "solid."
- Shares of Peloton have fallen 40% since the earnings announcement and trade well below their moving averages.