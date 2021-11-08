RH announces leadership changes and promotions
Nov. 08, 2021 4:43 PM ETRH (RH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RH (NYSE:RH) announced leadership changes which included DeMonty Price, President, Chief Operating, Service and Values Officer, planning to retire after his 19-year tenure for spending time with his family, effective Jan. 29, 2022, the end of the fiscal year.
- DeMonty’s responsibilities will be transitioned to the following leaders:
- Stefan Duban, Senior Vice President & Chief Gallery Officer is being promoted to Chief Gallery & Customer Officer of RH.
- Fernando Garcia, who joined RH as President of Home Delivery in the Spring of 2019 and assumed responsibility for the company’s Distribution Centers, Logistics and Transportation in November of that year, is being promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer and President of Home Delivery.
- Sandy Pilon, Chief People Officer will continue in her current role while reassuming responsibility for the Global Operations of the company’s Customer Delight Centers.