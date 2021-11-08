AMC shows broad Q3 improvement, but still pursuing pandemic recovery
Nov. 08, 2021 4:50 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor34 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has turned down 0.9% in choppy action after hours following an initial gain from its third-quarter earnings, where it topped analyst expectations on top and bottom lines in a quarter that saw the most moviegoers since the pandemic's start 20 months ago.
- Revenues jumped more than sixfold against COVID-19 comparisons, to $763.2 million, better than consensus and almost matching the high-end Street estimate. In constant currency, revenues jumped to $755.6 million.
- Net loss improved substantially year-over-year - hitting $224.2 million vs. a year-ago loss of $905.8 million - though it still had a ways to return to 2019 levels.
- Adjusted EBITDA was -$5.9 million, a substantial improvement from a year-ago loss of $334.5 million.
- In all-important cash-burn measures: free cash flow was -$138 million, vs. a year-ago -$385 million, a $247 million improvement. At quarter's end, the company had $1,612.5 million in liquidity, and it claims liquidity availability of more than $1.8 billion (including undrawn revolving credit, though it "does not anticipate the need to borrow under the revolver lines during the next twelve months").
- In operations, attendance jumped to 40 million from a year-ago 6.5 million; U.S. attendance hit 26.7 million, up from 1.96 million, and international attendance reached 13.3 million, up from 4.5 million. Average screens jumped to 10,151 from 4,022.
- "Spirits are upbeat," CEO Adam Aron says. "However, even amidst such good news, we are not yet where we want and need to be. We wish to emphasize that no one should have any illusions that there is not more challenge ahead of us still to be met. The virus continues to be with us, we need to sell more tickets in future quarters than we did in the most recent quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA is still well below pre-pandemic levels.”
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.