Alkermes slips as Johnson & Johnson moves to end licensing pact
Nov. 08, 2021 4:52 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has lost ~12.0% in the post-market after announcing that Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has notified the company regarding termination of licensing agreements for its NanoCrystal technology.
- The termination that will become effective three months from the notice will impact royalties from U.S. sales of products such as long-acting paliperidone compounds, including INVEGA SUSTENNA, the company warned.
- The partial termination relates to two agreements under which Janssen had licensed Alkermes’ (ALKS) NanoCrystal technology, a nanoparticulate formulation technology.
- While Janssen has reiterated it has not and does not use NanoCrystal technology, the company disagrees with J&J (JNJ) subsidiary and said it would “explore all options at its disposal to enforce its contractual rights and address any unauthorized use of its intellectual property.”
During the first nine months of the year, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION & INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA generated $222.0M in manufacturing and royalty revenues for Alkermes (ALKS) with ~12% YoY growth.