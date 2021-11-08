Alkermes slips as Johnson & Johnson moves to end licensing pact

Nov. 08, 2021

Broken business handshake

Kuzma/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has lost ~12.0% in the post-market after announcing that Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has notified the company regarding termination of licensing agreements for its NanoCrystal technology.
  • The termination that will become effective three months from the notice will impact royalties from U.S. sales of products such as long-acting paliperidone compounds, including INVEGA SUSTENNA, the company warned.
  • The partial termination relates to two agreements under which Janssen had licensed Alkermes’ (ALKS) NanoCrystal technology, a nanoparticulate formulation technology.
  • While Janssen has reiterated it has not and does not use NanoCrystal technology, the company disagrees with J&J (JNJ) subsidiary and said it would “explore all options at its disposal to enforce its contractual rights and address any unauthorized use of its intellectual property.”

  • During the first nine months of the year, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION & INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA generated $222.0M in manufacturing and royalty revenues for Alkermes (ALKS) with ~12% YoY growth.

