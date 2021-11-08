Two Harbors boosts mortgage servicing portfolio in Q3

Nov. 08, 2021 4:56 PM ETTWOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) reports "robust activity" in its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, settling on $29B in unpaid balance during the quarter and commits to purchasing $21B more in UPB.
  • "With our recent capital issuances, we continue to position the company to deploy capital in MSR, and in RMBS as attractive opportunities arise," said President, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer Bill Greenberg.
  • Q3 earnings available for distribution (formerly core EPS) of $0.24 per share tops the average analyst estimate of $0.20 and rose from $0.19 in Q2 and $ a year ago.
  • Total portfolio of $17.9B in Q3 vs. $17.1B in Q2; annualized net yield for aggregate portfolio during Q3 was 2.55% vs. 1.93% in Q2.
  • Book value per share of $6.40, representing a 2.3% economic return on book value, vs. $6.42 at June 30, 2021.
  • Q3 servicing income of $123.0M vs. $112.8M in Q2 and $99.1M in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 net interest income $14.2M compares with $19.0M in Q2 and $60.5M in Q3 2020.
  • Total interest income of $36.0M vs. $43.4M in Q2 and $89.7M in Q3 2020.
  • Conference call on Nov. 9 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Two Harbors Investment misses on net interest income
  • SA contributor Quad 7 Capital sees sizable upside for Two Harbors when spreads normalize
