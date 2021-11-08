Host Hotels & Resorts prices $450M debt offering to offload higher interest notes
Nov. 08, 2021 4:58 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts' (NASDAQ:HST) LP has priced debt offering of $450M principal amount of 2.900% senior notes due 2031.
- Host L.P. intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to one or more eligible green projects and use proceeds from offering to redeem all of its outstanding $400M principal amount of 3.750% Series D senior notes due 2023.
- The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021
- Previously (Nov. 3): Host Hotels & Resorts FFO beats by $0.07, beats on revenue