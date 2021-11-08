Paratek Pharmaceuticals rises 6% after Q3 2021 earnings beat
Nov. 08, 2021 5:10 PM ETParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are up 6% in after-hours trading after the company's Q3 2021 earnings beat on both EPS and revenue.
- The company also said it anticipates full-year revenue of Nuzyra (omadacycline) will be at the higher end of the previously indicated range of $100M-$106M.
- Paratek's net loss of $18.2M ($0.37 per share) was ~13% decline for Q3 2020.
- The company said its $111M in cash on hand at the end of Q3 is enough to fund activities through the end of 2023.
- Paratek noted that last month, it enrolled the first patient in a phase 2b study evaluating Nuzyra for NTM abscessus pulmonary infection, a rare disease with no approved therapy. The company said this indication could represent a $1B addressable market iun the U.S.