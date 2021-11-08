Paratek Pharmaceuticals rises 6% after Q3 2021 earnings beat

businessman pushing button quarterly report

Imilian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are up 6% in after-hours trading after the company's Q3 2021 earnings beat on both EPS and revenue.
  • The company also said it anticipates full-year revenue of Nuzyra (omadacycline) will be at the higher end of the previously indicated range of $100M-$106M.
  • Paratek's net loss of $18.2M ($0.37 per share) was ~13% decline for Q3 2020.
  • The company said its $111M in cash on hand at the end of Q3 is enough to fund activities through the end of 2023.
  • Paratek noted that last month, it enrolled the first patient in a phase 2b study evaluating Nuzyra for NTM abscessus pulmonary infection, a rare disease with no approved therapy. The company said this indication could represent a $1B addressable market iun the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.