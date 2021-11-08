CoreCivic beats Q3 results on capital allocation strategy
- CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) tops Q3 FFO and revenue consensus estimates as the company reduces the debt level thanks to its capital allocation strategy, said President and CEO Damon Hininger.
- Q3 funds from operations of $0.48 per diluted share tops the $0.41 consensus estimate, but declines from $0.52 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 revenues of $471.2M increases slightly from $468.3M in the year-ago quarter.
- Property revenue of $13.94M substantially falls from $24.13M in Q3 2020; property operating expenses of $3.4M also declines from $7.41M in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 asset impairments of $5.2M rises significantly from $805K in the year-ago period.
- Still, adjusted EBITDA of $101M in Q3 increases from $94.6M in Q3 2020.
- Conference call starts on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
