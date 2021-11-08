Tenet Healthcare buying SurgCenter Development in $1.2B deal
Nov. 08, 2021 5:26 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and its subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International ("USPI"), are purchasing SurgCenter Development in a $1.2B deal.
- USPI has acquired 67 SurgCenter facilities since 2009.
- Terms call for Tenet to acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory service centers ("ASCs") and related ambulatory support services. SCD owns a minority interest in ~39% of 86 of the ASCs and a majority interest ~55% in six ASCs.
- Tenet will finance the deal through first-lien secured notes.
- The transaction is expected to close this quarter.
