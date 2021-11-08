Tenet Healthcare buying SurgCenter Development in $1.2B deal

Nov. 08, 2021 5:26 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Outpatient Surgery Center

EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and its subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International ("USPI"), are purchasing SurgCenter Development in a $1.2B deal.
  • USPI has acquired 67 SurgCenter facilities since 2009.
  • Terms call for Tenet to acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory service centers ("ASCs") and related ambulatory support services. SCD owns a minority interest in ~39% of 86 of the ASCs and a majority interest ~55% in six ASCs.
  • Tenet will finance the deal through first-lien secured notes.
  • The transaction is expected to close this quarter.
  • Read about Tenet's Q3 earnings results from last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.