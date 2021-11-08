Cvent to go public through SPAC Dragoneer Growth II reports Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2021
- Cvent: Q3 GAAP EPS of -$27.93.
- Revenue of $134.06M (+13.1% Y/Y)
- FY 2021 Outlook:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $514.1 million to $515.3 million, representing 3.2% year-over-year growth at the mid-point, which is up from the company's previous guidance of $507.4 million and 1.7% year-over-year growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $92.7 million to $93.6 million, or 18.1% of revenue at the mid- point, and is up from the company's previous guidance of $90.0 million and 17.7% of revenue.
