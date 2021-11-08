Desktop Metal drops as company says investigating whistleblower complaint

Nov. 08, 2021 5:38 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments

Close-up scene of 3D model printer operation .

Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) fell 3.9% in after hours trading after the company disclosed it engaged a third party to conduct an independent internal investigation as a result of a whistleblower complaint.
  • The whistleblower complaint concerns manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility in Dearborn, Michigan, according to a 8-K filing. DM doesn't believe the matters involved will have a "material" impact on the 3-D printer company or its financial statements.
  • While the probe continues, Desktop Metal (DM) has taken actions, including including implementing changes in the management of and procedures associated with manufacturing the applicable products.
  • Desktop Metal (DM) is expected to report Q3 results next Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.