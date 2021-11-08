Desktop Metal drops as company says investigating whistleblower complaint
Nov. 08, 2021 5:38 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) fell 3.9% in after hours trading after the company disclosed it engaged a third party to conduct an independent internal investigation as a result of a whistleblower complaint.
- The whistleblower complaint concerns manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility in Dearborn, Michigan, according to a 8-K filing. DM doesn't believe the matters involved will have a "material" impact on the 3-D printer company or its financial statements.
- While the probe continues, Desktop Metal (DM) has taken actions, including including implementing changes in the management of and procedures associated with manufacturing the applicable products.
- Desktop Metal (DM) is expected to report Q3 results next Monday.