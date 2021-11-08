Broadmark Realty stock slips after Q3 results disappoint

  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) stock falls 1.5% in after-hours trading after its Q3 earnings and revenue trail the consensus estimates.
  • Q3 distributable EPS of $0.19 misses the average analyst estimate of $0.20 and rose from $0.18 in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 new originations and amendments total $337.0M, with a weighted average loan to value of 59.0%.
  • Q3 total revenue of $30.6M, missing the average analyst estimate of $32.1M, increased from $29.0M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses of $2.61M compares with a benefit of $2.93M in the year-ago quarter.
  • “We achieved record origination volume this quarter, reflecting an active construction market and strong demand for our loans," said President and CEO Jeff Pyatt.
