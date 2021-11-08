iA Financial declares supplemental dividend of $0.14
- iA Financial (OTCPK:IAFNF) declares $0.14/share supplemental dividend.
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 19; ex-div Nov. 18.
- Combined with its quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $0.4850 per share announced on November 3, 2021, this additional dividend results in a total quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $0.6250 per share, an increase of 29%.
- In addition, the Company is raising the dividend payout ratio target range to 25% to 35% of core earnings with the target being the mid-point (30%). This target was previously based on reported earnings.