Baird sees Street-high 35% upside in its favorite underappreciated drug distributor
Nov. 09, 2021 9:35 AM ETABCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- An upbeat tone in earnings, some solid acquisition performance and improvements in prescription utilization have Baird setting a new Street-high price target on one of its favorite ("by far") drug distributors.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) beat consensus on top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth quarter, with in-line guidance for 2022, "continuing to crush it," Baird says.
- Reaction was "muted" - the stock is down 2% over the three days since it reported - but that "doesn't phase us," Baird says, considering how reliably it beats and raises.
- Overall, it was a solid update, the firm says. "Rx utilization trends improved, more normal level of new patient starts seen, and growth cited in non-pharma distribution segments," analyst Eric Coldwell writes. And higher freight and labor costs had an impact, but didn't keep the company from upside on EBIT or earnings per share, and don't look to have much impact on 2022, either, he says.
- The Alliance Healthcare acquisition is still performing on plan, and it's generated free cash flow better than expected, Baird notes. There looked to be some "needling" on the topic after the earnings call, with some investors not seeing much change over two years, but "We think ABC has earned benefit of doubt and suspect bad news on Alliance would have shown up in EPS guidance were there a problem."
- Guidance for an $0.11 headwind to EPS in the current quarter with lower COVID-19 therapeutics sales isn't a new item, the firm says, noting the company disclosed a $0.14 benefit last year.
- As for cash flow, it's a "very strong track record" with $2.0 billion-$2.5 billion looking to represent some 100% of adjusted net income converting to free cash flow at the midpoint.
- Meanwhile, the company raised its dividend by 4.5%.
- There's no repurchases in company guidance, Baird notes, but considering dividends will still be under $400 million, and amid a plan to pay down roughly $1 billion in debt, there still looks to be room for some repo/EPS upside - even considering some conservatism until the final opioid global settlement.
- The firm is raising its price target to a Street-high $170, implying 35% upside from Monday's close.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha has also been bullish on AmerisourceBergen, most recently calling it an undervalued "moat-worthy and economically resilient company that can steady a portfolio in both good times and bad."