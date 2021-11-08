Bloom Energy delivers renewable power from first dairy farm biogas project
Nov. 08, 2021 2:21 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (BE +11.1%) says it successfully deployed a 1 MW biogas fuel cell at the Bar 20 Dairy Farms in California, marking the first time the company has combined its fuel cell technology with a methane digester and a gas clean-up skid to produce electricity from cow manure.
- The waste-to-electricity solution also captures methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, while reducing carbon emissions in electricity generation and vehicle fuel.
- Bloom says its Energy Servers generate enough electricity to operate the gas clean-up skid and to meet the energy needs of the dairy farm, and excess power is deployed to electric vehicle charging stations across California.
- Bloom Energy is extending gains from last week, when the company reported a Q3 loss but record acceptances of 353 systems in the quarter.