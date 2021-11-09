Asia-Pacific stocks mixed following overnight gains on Wall Street; bitcoin touched a record high
Japan -0.70%. Japan October economy watchers survey current situation 55.5 vs 42.1 prior and outlook 57.5 vs, prior 56.6.
Wages data from Japan, for September 2021, inflation-adjusted real wages fell 0.6% y/y in September, first decline in three months vs. prior was +0.1% in August.
Japan giant SoftBank took a US$54bn hit on China's tech crackdown.
Analysis from the Japan Center for Economic Research shows GDP dropped by the must in 17 months to fall by 2.7% q/q in Q3 (July-September quarter)
China +0.25%. Bloomberg with the info that Goldman Sachs Asset Management is buying China property debt.
- Hong Kong +0.03%.
- Australia -0.24%. Australia's October NAB business confidence 21 vs 10 previously (revised from 13).
- Australia weekly consumer confidence 109.0 vs. prior 108.4.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones +0.3% to 36,435.87, S&P 500 +0.09% to 4,701.90 and Nasdaq +0.06% to 15,981.10.
- New Zealand - Card Spending for October - Retail +10.1% m/m vs. prior +0.9%.
- New Zealand - ANZ's GDP proxy indicator mixed in November, light traffic index -6.4% m.m in October and heavy traffic +1.0% m/m.
Oil prices rose for a third session as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand.
Brent crude was up 8 cents at $83.51 a barrel by 0220 GMT, U.S. oil was up 10 cents at $82.03.
Gold prices were steady, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm U.S. bond yields.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,825.80.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.42 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.4% to $1,052.28 and palladium climbed 0.2% to $2,074.06.
Bitcoin rose to a record high during Asia trading hours, with the cryptocurrency trading at $68,400.88 as of 11:05 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from Coin Metrics.
- U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones -0.19%; S&P 500 -0.13%;Nasdaq -0.02%.